Juneau police to increase enforcement of drunken driving laws on New Year's Eve
If your New Year's plans include impairing substances and going out, the Juneau Police Department wants you to plan for a designated driver. Alaska Cache Liquor Louie's Douglas Inn The Island Pub Alaskan Hotel & Bar Lucky Lady Squirez Duck Creek Market McGivney's Sports Bar & Grill Triangle Club Hangar on the Wharf Moose Lodge Viking Lounge & Billiard Parlor Imperial Saloon Rendezvous The local branch of CHARR, the Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, is also sponsoring its Safe Ride Home Program from participating locations.
