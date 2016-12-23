Juneau man seeks to ban homeless from business entryways
Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch is pushing to get an ordinance approved that would allow authorities to remove homeless people camping in the entryways of downtown businesses without permission. The Juneau Empire reports that the ordinance will go before the Juneau Assembly on Jan. 9 and get a public hearing two weeks later.
