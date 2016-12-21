Juneau History Grant deadline is Dec. 30

Do you have a good idea for preserving or sharing Juneau's history or culture? Are you a teacher looking for an authentic history project for your students? Do you have a personal passion for an aspect of Juneau's history? If you answered yes to any of these questions, consider applying for a Juneau History Grant. The Juneau History Grant supports and encourages research, learning, dissemination, recording, and archiving of all types of information pertaining to the human history of the City and Borough of Juneau, and it is open to organizations, groups, or individuals of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.