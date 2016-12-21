Juneau Cabaret to hold Holiday Extravaganza Dec. 21

Juneau Cabaret will present an evening of holiday music performed cabaret-style by some of Juneau's best singers and accompanists, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Rockwell Ballroom. Vocalists include Alyssa Fischer, Derrick Grimes, Tom Melville, Elizabeth Ekins, Cole Mitchell, Jack Brandt, Heather Mitchell, John Haywood, Jocelyn Miles, Robert Newman, Myra Kalbaugh, Kylynn Machir, Ardyne Womack, Zeb Bodine, Wendy Byrnes, Madi Nolan-Grimes, Patricia Hull, Alisha Falberg, Dara Rilatos and Adelle LaBrecque.

