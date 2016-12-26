Juneau Afternoon - 12-28-16

New! Hanukkah Lights 2016 Stories include: The Infidelity of Judah Maccabee by R.L. Maizes Week At A Glance by Elisa Albert Erev Christmas by Ellen Orleans i by Lia Pripstein A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors include R.L.Maizes, Elisa Albert, Ellen Orleans, and Lia Pripstein.

