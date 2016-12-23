Judge Kirsten Swanson gets warm welcome to Juneau bench
Juneau District Court Judge Thomas Nave presents a gag gift to newly appointed Juneau District Court Judge Kirsten Swanson. The placards are meant for recalcitrant attorneys who fail to heed rulings from the bench regarding evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Aug '16
|Hawk
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC