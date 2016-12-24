Here are the 9 Alaskans selected for Governor's awards
Nine Alaskans have been selected to receive the 2017 Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities at a gala in Juneau on Jan. 26. They are: Banghart is the Deputy Director of the State Libraries, Archives and Museums. Fox is the former executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts.
