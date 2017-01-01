Gov. Walker scraps road to Juneau, wo...

Gov. Walker scraps road to Juneau, won't have to repay federal funds

Saturday Dec 31

The Northern Lynn Canal corridor will not see a road to Juneau anytime soon, at least not under the Walker-Mallott administration. With the unveiling of the fiscal year 2018 budget, Gov. Bill Walker announced on Dec. 15, the administration announced it had picked the "no-build" alternative for the Juneau Access Improvement project.

