City museum acquires work from Tenakee Springs, Juneau artists

The Juneau-Douglas City Museum has been awarded money from the Museums Alaska Art Acquisition Fund, supported by the Rasmuson Foundation, to purchase two artworks from Juneau artists: "Approaching" by Kathleen Wiest and "Portrait of Alexandra Bookless" by David Woodie. The Museum has twenty-two creative works in its permanent collection that include images of local beaches and shores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.