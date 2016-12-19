Alaska's Electoral College members cast their votes for Trump
Alaska's three Electoral College members cast their votes for Republican Donald Trump at a Monday morning ceremony in Juneau, shrugging off efforts to sway them to an alternative candidate. Sean Parnell, Jacqueline Tupou, and Carolyn Leman were chosen as electors by the Alaska Republican Party and had been expected to stick with Trump, who won 51 percent of the state's vote to Hillary Clinton's 37 percent.
