Alaska's budget crisis hits lawmakers where it hurts: their stomachs

The sting of Alaska's budget crisis will hit state lawmakers' stomachs during the upcoming legislative session, with price increases at the Capitol cafeteria and potential cutbacks to the annual seafood smorgasbord organized by the Aleutian town of Unalaska. Unalaska's reception is a touchstone of the legislative session in Juneau; the city plies lawmakers and staff with crab, cod and halibut at the Baranof hotel downtown.

