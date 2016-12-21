Ajoc Editorial: a Christmas wish list for 2017
In less than a month, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and the Alaska Legislature will convene in Juneau for its last serious crack at addressing the state's burgeoning budget deficits. It's almost appropriate that one of Gov. Bill Walker's last acts of the year was to kill the Juneau Access Project, because the Legislature has run out of road to kick the can.
