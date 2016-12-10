10 Things to Know for Today
In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, a young man collects rice that fell from a cargo truck waiting to enter the port and refill in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, the port that handles the majority of Venezuela's food imports. At the ports, food sometimes rots even as 90 percent of Venezuelans say they can't afford enough to eat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Aug '16
|Hawk
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC