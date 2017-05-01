Deep Ellum is about to get some Junction food
Kitchen LTO , the Dallas-based, self-described "permanent pop-up restaurant that reinvents itself twice per year," appears to be making its latest reinvention permanent. And although it's a Dallas restaurant, there's a lot of Tarrant County in its executive chef's past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New neighbor
|Feb '17
|Mahala410
|1
|Kimble County Sheriff's Office's early morning ...
|Feb '17
|ROCA
|1
|missed connection at dollar general
|Nov '16
|get a clue
|2
|First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|dianaiavuuli
|13
|Malorie
|Nov '16
|Apt 513
|1
|looking for a friend (Jan '15)
|Nov '16
|Dade_county_CUBAN
|3
|clay wagner (Jan '08)
|Jun '15
|Gus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC