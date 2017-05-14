Death notices, May 14, 2017

Survivors include his wife, Shirlene; two sons, Tracy of Chama, New Mexico, and Troy of South Londonderry, Vermont; two daughters, Melissa Orr of Katy, Texas, and Belinda Clark of Great Falls, Montana; two sisters, Dorothy Rucker of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Virginia Irby of Waco, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico 88130.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.