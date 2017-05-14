Death notices, May 14, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Shirlene; two sons, Tracy of Chama, New Mexico, and Troy of South Londonderry, Vermont; two daughters, Melissa Orr of Katy, Texas, and Belinda Clark of Great Falls, Montana; two sisters, Dorothy Rucker of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Virginia Irby of Waco, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico 88130.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New neighbor
|Feb '17
|Mahala410
|1
|Kimble County Sheriff's Office's early morning ...
|Feb '17
|ROCA
|1
|missed connection at dollar general
|Nov '16
|get a clue
|2
|First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|dianaiavuuli
|13
|Malorie (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Apt 513
|1
|looking for a friend (Jan '15)
|Nov '16
|Dade_county_CUBAN
|3
|clay wagner (Jan '08)
|Jun '15
|Gus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC