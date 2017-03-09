Death Notices, March 9, 2017

Death Notices, March 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include three sons, Randy of Grand Junction, Rick of Santa Paula, California, and Rory of Canyon Country, California; one sister, Lonnie Stephenson of Covina, California; and five grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to Redlands United Methodist Church, Messengers of Praise Drum Set Fund, 527 Village Way, Grand Junction 81507.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New neighbor Feb 26 Mahala410 1
News Kimble County Sheriff's Office's early morning ... Feb 14 ROCA 1
missed connection at dollar general Nov '16 get a clue 2
News First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06) Nov '16 dianaiavuuli 13
Malorie Nov '16 Apt 513 1
looking for a friend (Jan '15) Nov '16 Dade_county_CUBAN 3
clay wagner (Jan '08) Jun '15 Gus 3
See all Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction Forum Now

Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Junction, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC