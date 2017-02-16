Fire at high school caused by student...

Fire at high school caused by student lighting toilet paper

A small fire at Grand Junction High School on Thursday was the result of a student lighting rolls of toilet paper on fire, according to School District 51. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of heat and smoke in the bathroom of the math building at 7:39 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. There was some damage and burn marks on the wall and floor of the bathroom, district spokeswoman Emily Shockley said.

