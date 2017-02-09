Deaths, Feb. 10, 2017

Deaths, Feb. 10, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include two sons, Stephen J. of Salida and Wayne L. of Kenai, Alaska; four daughters, Sandra A. Ferguson and Linda Mansheim, both of Grand Junction, Belle L. Flannigan of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Rhonda S. Vaughn of Anderson, South Carolina; one brother, Gary L. Crites of Tucson, Arizona; one sister, Lois B. Matthies of Salida; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St, Grand Junction 81506; or to Catholic Outreach, 245 S. First St., Grand Junction 81501.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 19 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
missed connection at dollar general Nov '16 get a clue 2
News First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06) Nov '16 dianaiavuuli 13
Malorie Nov '16 Apt 513 1
looking for a friend (Jan '15) Nov '16 Dade_county_CUBAN 3
clay wagner (Jan '08) Jun '15 Gus 3
Review: Rite -A-Way Auto Service (Feb '15) Feb '15 JRC 1
See all Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction Forum Now

Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Junction, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC