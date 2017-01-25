GJHS locked down as authorities look into stabbing of student nearby
Grand Junction Police Cmdr. Matt Smith, left, and Deputy Chief Michael Nordine survey the alley by The Art Center where a 15-year-old was stabbed Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|missed connection at dollar general
|Nov '16
|get a clue
|2
|First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|dianaiavuuli
|13
|Malorie
|Nov '16
|Apt 513
|1
|looking for a friend (Jan '15)
|Nov '16
|Dade_county_CUBAN
|3
|clay wagner (Jan '08)
|Jun '15
|Gus
|3
|Review: Rite -A-Way Auto Service (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|JRC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC