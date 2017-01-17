Continue reading Parties and protests...

Continue reading Parties and protests planned in Dallas for Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves a rally at Grand Junction Regional Airport on October 18, 2016 in Grand Junction Colorado. Trump is on his way to Las Vegas for the third and final presidential debate against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
missed connection at dollar general Nov '16 get a clue 2
News First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06) Nov '16 dianaiavuuli 13
Malorie Nov '16 Apt 513 1
looking for a friend (Jan '15) Nov '16 Dade_county_CUBAN 3
clay wagner (Jan '08) Jun '15 Gus 3
Review: Rite -A-Way Auto Service (Feb '15) Feb '15 JRC 1
See all Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction Forum Now

Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Junction, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC