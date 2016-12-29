Gateway beautification project begun

Gateway beautification project begun

The two-year highway beautification project for the intersection of US 281 and Texas 71 began with a groundbreaking Tuesday, Dec. 27. The site has been called the Gateway to the Hill Country and Highland Lakes Region and described as a "welcome mat" at the threshold of traffic from seasonal visitors from within Texas and from far beyond Texas borders. As such, it was endorsed during the spring and summer by the Burnet County Commissioners Court and the City of Burnet, among most of the area's cities and counties.

