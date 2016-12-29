Gateway beautification project begun
The two-year highway beautification project for the intersection of US 281 and Texas 71 began with a groundbreaking Tuesday, Dec. 27. The site has been called the Gateway to the Hill Country and Highland Lakes Region and described as a "welcome mat" at the threshold of traffic from seasonal visitors from within Texas and from far beyond Texas borders. As such, it was endorsed during the spring and summer by the Burnet County Commissioners Court and the City of Burnet, among most of the area's cities and counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missed connection at dollar general
|Nov '16
|get a clue
|2
|First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|dianaiavuuli
|13
|Malorie
|Nov '16
|Apt 513
|1
|looking for a friend (Jan '15)
|Nov '16
|Dade_county_CUBAN
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|clay wagner (Jan '08)
|Jun '15
|Gus
|3
|Review: Rite -A-Way Auto Service (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|JRC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC