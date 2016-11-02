Person shoots self in Colorado high s...

Person shoots self in Colorado high school

Nov 2, 2016

Police are responding to shots fired at a Colorado high school where one person suffered a self-inflicted wound, police said. The shooting happened at Grand Junction High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Grand Junction Police Department said.

