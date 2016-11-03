Kimble County Sheriff's Office's earl...

Kimble County Sheriff's Office's early morning roundup nets 25 alleged drug dealers

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 3, 2016 Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Photo by Ashley Lundy / The Junction Eagle The Kimble County Sheriff's Office arrests a subject during the drug bust. In the early morning hours of Thursday, October 27, local people were awakened to the sound of two helicopters and one fixed-wing airplane operating above the city of Junction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missed connection at dollar general Nov 25 get a clue 2
News First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06) Nov 24 dianaiavuuli 13
Malorie Nov '16 Apt 513 1
looking for a friend (Jan '15) Nov '16 Dade_county_CUBAN 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
clay wagner (Jan '08) Jun '15 Gus 3
Review: Rite -A-Way Auto Service (Feb '15) Feb '15 JRC 1
See all Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction Forum Now

Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Junction, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC