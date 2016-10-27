Quick Picks: Contra dancing; symphony's 'West Side...

Since November 1999, contra dancers have gathered each month to dance. Begun in Palisade and now kicking up their heels at Grand Junction DanceSport, 421 Colorado Ave., the group will have its 100th dance from 7:3010:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. A workshop for new dancers will be at 7 p.m., and before than, at 4:30 p.m., will be the potluck and jam session.

