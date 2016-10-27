Quick Picks: Contra dancing; symphony's 'West Side...
Since November 1999, contra dancers have gathered each month to dance. Begun in Palisade and now kicking up their heels at Grand Junction DanceSport, 421 Colorado Ave., the group will have its 100th dance from 7:3010:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. A workshop for new dancers will be at 7 p.m., and before than, at 4:30 p.m., will be the potluck and jam session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missed connection at dollar general
|Nov 25
|get a clue
|2
|First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06)
|Nov 24
|dianaiavuuli
|13
|Malorie
|Nov '16
|Apt 513
|1
|looking for a friend (Jan '15)
|Nov '16
|Dade_county_CUBAN
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|clay wagner (Jan '08)
|Jun '15
|Gus
|3
|Review: Rite -A-Way Auto Service (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|JRC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC