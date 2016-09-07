Death notices, Sept. 9, 2016

Death notices, Sept. 9, 2016

Sep 7, 2016

Survivors include one son, Randy of Morando City, Texas; three daughters, Toni Blaisdell and Laura White, both of Grand Junction, and Becki Reeve of Colbert, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Survivors his wife, Myrtle L.; one son, Edmund A. of Grand Junction; two daughters, Arlene J. Hagensicker of Overland Park, Kansas, and Marilyn K. Emery of Niles, Michigan; one sister, Phyllis J. Blecha of Denver; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

