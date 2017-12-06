Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 6/12/2017
Lawyer Davis, 21, of Manhattan was arrested by RCPD detectives in the 200 block of E. 9th St. in Junction City, on June 9, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. Davis was arrested for aggravated robbery.
