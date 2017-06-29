Riley County Police Daily Activity 6/26/2017
Officers filed a report for sexual exploitation of a child and battery in the city of Manhattan on June 23, 2017. Officers listed a 7 year old female as the victim when it was reported that a male known to the victim took sexually explicit pictures of the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
