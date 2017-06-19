RCPD identify 2 people who were shot ...

RCPD identify 2 people who were shot early Sunday morning

Monday Jun 19

The Riley County Police Department have identified two people who were shot in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at the Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

