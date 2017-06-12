Police report for June 9

Police report for June 9

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Free on $1,500 bond. a Dominique Cyphers, 22, Junction City, for possession of a open container in public while at City Park Pool, 210 Springboard Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fortyfifth POTUS 3 hr minus fortyfive 17
taste of chicago 6 hr Watcher 8
What do you think are the three biggest problem... Tue michaelgray 40
Dinky and Not taking care of employees Tue greed kills 24
Toothman Jun 10 Alex 9
So what really happened to Yearout Jun 9 Oldboy More Money 5
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) Jun 8 Hatti_Hollerand 5,834
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Geary County was issued at June 15 at 1:25PM CDT

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC