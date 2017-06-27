Memories series to feature frontier clerics
The Dickinson County Historical Society will present the program Cowboys and Clerics with John Burchill at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the Dickinson County Heritage Center. This is the second of this year's summer series in the society's Memories of the Prairie program.
