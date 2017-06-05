Hangar Jam
Miss Emily's Piano Lessons, a piano studio located in Manhattan, had its annual spring piano recital at a hangar on the Freeman Field Airport in Junction City. More than 300 people attended to support the 75 performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you think are the three biggest problem...
|3 hr
|MichaelGray
|29
|Dinky and Not taking care of employees
|18 hr
|Really
|14
|So what really happened to Yearout
|23 hr
|Oldboy More Money
|5
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Hatti_Hollerand
|5,834
|Fortyfifth POTUS
|Thu
|The Kangaroo
|15
|Toothman
|Jun 2
|sheep
|8
|The proposed new JCHS building
|May 29
|Tired Taxpayer
|30
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC