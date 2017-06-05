GCH to partner with Children's Mercy for Junction City clinic
Children's Mercy of Kansas City plans to open a pediatric specialty clinic at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, officials announced Friday afternoon. "We are excited to take another step forward by formally announcing our plans to establish a pediatric specialty clinic at GCH," said Dr. Joe Stratton, Geary Community's CEO.
