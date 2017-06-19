Garfield sold! Elementary school to b...

Garfield sold! Elementary school to become senior housing

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Garfield Elementary School has been sitting empty for 18 months but, if all goes well, by this time next year it will have new life as an apartment complex for senior citizens. During a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Abilene USD 435 Board of Education approved a real estate purchase agreement with Gilmore & Associates, LLC, of Hesston, selling the 75-year-old former school for $1.

