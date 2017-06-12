Cowboys, classical music and conservation converge in Flint Hills
As wind brushed the bluestem grass and blew hats across the prairie, notes from the Kansas City Symphony cut through the air at the expansive 2,200 acres of Deer Horn Ranch south of Junction City, the site of the 12th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills. Though the event is now in its second decade, new elements kept the crowds guessing.
