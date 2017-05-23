Thursday's storms as told by social m...

Thursday's storms as told by social media

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Residents of Manhattan, Junction City, and a large portion of Kansas were on edge during Thursday evening's severe thunderstorms which prompted many tornado warnings and caused some damage throughout the state. People in Junction City and Manhattan took shelter around 7 p.m. as sirens went off throughout Riley and Geary counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kentucky Fried Chicken 7 hr JCKS23 23
Typical Nasty Military Wife 9 hr Lol 5
Bluffs Apartments 9 hr Lol 4
Self Reflection 17 hr Steve 5
Zoning Absent in JC? 17 hr Chad 2
What will the New City Commission Bring Tue Real Change NOT 22
Toothman May 18 Troll Alert 7
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC