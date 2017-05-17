Southland Energy Awarded Fort Riley E...

Southland Energy Awarded Fort Riley Energy Services Performance Contract

Wednesday May 17

Southland Energy, a division of Southland Industries, was recently awarded an energy services performance contract for Fort Riley near Junction City, Kansas. The first phase of this multi-phase project is expected to provide more than $37 million in facility improvements across 280 buildings.

