Requests for money total $143.5K

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Representatives from the Dickinson County Historical Society, Tri-County Fair, Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging and the Juvenile Detention Center requested a proposed total of more than $143,564 from Dickinson County commissioners for the 2018 budget during their May 18 work session. Dickinson County Historical Society Director Michael Hook detailed the progress Heritage Center curators are making.

