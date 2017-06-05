Requests for money total $143.5K
Representatives from the Dickinson County Historical Society, Tri-County Fair, Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging and the Juvenile Detention Center requested a proposed total of more than $143,564 from Dickinson County commissioners for the 2018 budget during their May 18 work session. Dickinson County Historical Society Director Michael Hook detailed the progress Heritage Center curators are making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you think are the three biggest problem...
|36 min
|local
|20
|So what really happened to Yearout
|8 hr
|Rumors I heard
|2
|Fortyfifth POTUS
|15 hr
|Reb
|12
|Toothman
|Jun 2
|sheep
|8
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|-Glinda-
|5,833
|The proposed new JCHS building
|May 29
|Tired Taxpayer
|30
|Bluffs Apartments
|May 28
|The Kangaroo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC