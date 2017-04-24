Large fire in Junction City reported over the weekend
Fire totally destroyed 28 units of The Bluffs Apartment Complex in Junction City early Sunday morning. JCFD Chief Terry Johnson indicates at least 19 families and other individuals were displaced by the fire.
