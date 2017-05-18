Junction City native files for Manhattan Commission
After an unsuccessful run in 2015, Kaleb James filed earlier this week. James is a senior business analyst for MAXIMUS, a government contractor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
