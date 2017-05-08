Flower Box bought Abilene's favorite - only - floral shop will remain open
Old owners John and Donna Berger pose in front of The Flower Box with new owners Kelly and Calista Wilson and Danielle and Cody Taylor. John and Donna Berger will be turning over their floral operation of nearly 43 years to two Abilene couples - Calista and Kelly Wilson and Cody and Danielle Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What The Hell Is Wrong With People Today? (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|The Kangaroo
|40
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|ABERRANT
|5,826
|legal serious opinions please
|May 6
|The Kangaroo
|6
|names and locations of past business (Feb '11)
|May 5
|Arizona cowboy
|127
|The proposed new JCHS building
|Apr 26
|what
|29
|Jami Pass looks like ET doesn't she lol.
|Apr 24
|David is a deviant
|3
|Washington St liquor store closed?
|Apr 22
|Tony
|3
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC