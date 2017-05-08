Flower Box bought Abilene's favorite ...

Flower Box bought Abilene's favorite - only - floral shop will remain open

Old owners John and Donna Berger pose in front of The Flower Box with new owners Kelly and Calista Wilson and Danielle and Cody Taylor. John and Donna Berger will be turning over their floral operation of nearly 43 years to two Abilene couples - Calista and Kelly Wilson and Cody and Danielle Taylor.

