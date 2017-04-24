Deadline to register for Rural Opportunities Conference is Tuesday
The deadline to register for the Rural Opportunities Conference is Tuesday, Kansas Department of Commerce officials said in a written reminder Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|legal serious opinions please
|Fri
|Granny
|5
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Fri
|-Glinda-
|5,821
|The proposed new JCHS building
|Apr 26
|what
|29
|Jami Pass looks like ET doesn't she lol.
|Apr 24
|David is a deviant
|3
|Washington St liquor store closed?
|Apr 22
|Tony
|3
|Used Car Salesman Mick Wunder
|Apr 16
|The Kangaroo
|41
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Apr 13
|Maballz Izari
|21
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC