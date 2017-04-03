2 dogs perish Sunday evening in Junction City house fire
Two dogs died in a house fire that caused an estimated $60,000 damage Sunday evening to a Junction City home, authorities said. First-arriving crews found light smoke coming from a door at the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington St liquor store closed?
|1 hr
|Reb
|1
|Used Car Salesman Mick Wunder
|20 hr
|The Kangaroo
|41
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Apr 13
|Maballz Izari
|21
|Bluffs Apartments
|Apr 12
|Tired of Tired Ta...
|2
|Junction City Bar and Club Trivia (Jul '10)
|Apr 10
|oldie
|37
|Wal-Mart Screwing Over JC Again
|Apr 7
|Pasquali
|4
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Apr 7
|Pasquali
|5,813
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC