USD 476 selects new Chief Operations Officer
The school district announced Tuesday David Wild of Milford was chosen for the position. Wild will start on June 1, pending approval from the education board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is The Solution?
|7 hr
|Big Tussie Jackson
|37
|The proposed new JCHS building
|9 hr
|Radar
|10
|Make JC Great Again
|Mon
|Tired Taxpayer
|10
|Grandview Plaza Police Growing
|Mar 8
|oh yeah
|3
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Mar 6
|Doug77
|5,803
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Mar 6
|Emptynest
|18
|Word Association (Jan '09)
|Mar 6
|Hatti_Hollerand
|1,378
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC