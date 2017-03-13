USD 476 selects new Chief Operations ...

USD 476 selects new Chief Operations Officer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

The school district announced Tuesday David Wild of Milford was chosen for the position. Wild will start on June 1, pending approval from the education board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Is The Solution? 7 hr Big Tussie Jackson 37
The proposed new JCHS building 9 hr Radar 10
Make JC Great Again Mon Tired Taxpayer 10
Grandview Plaza Police Growing Mar 8 oh yeah 3
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) Mar 6 Doug77 5,803
Kentucky Fried Chicken Mar 6 Emptynest 18
Word Association (Jan '09) Mar 6 Hatti_Hollerand 1,378
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC