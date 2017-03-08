Unemployment numbers released

Unemployment numbers released

Unemployment numbers remain fairly low for the Manhattan area, with 3.8 percent in the Manhattan and Junction City metropolitan area. Friday numbers from the Kansas Department of Labor indicate January numbers for the city of Manhattan with just the Riley County part is 2.8 percent.

