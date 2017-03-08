Unemployment numbers released
Unemployment numbers remain fairly low for the Manhattan area, with 3.8 percent in the Manhattan and Junction City metropolitan area. Friday numbers from the Kansas Department of Labor indicate January numbers for the city of Manhattan with just the Riley County part is 2.8 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandview Plaza Police Growing
|Wed
|oh yeah
|3
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Mar 6
|Doug77
|5,803
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Mar 6
|Emptynest
|18
|Word Association (Jan '09)
|Mar 6
|Hatti_Hollerand
|1,378
|What Is The Solution?
|Mar 2
|Big Tussie Jackson
|35
|The proposed new JCHS building
|Mar 1
|what
|6
|Dinky and Not taking care of employees
|Feb 22
|Disappointing
|9
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC