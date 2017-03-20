Topeka man sentenced to 47 months for...

Topeka man sentenced to 47 months for sex trafficking 17-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Reginald Eugene Newman, 30, of Topeka, was sentenced Monday to 47 months in federal prison. A Topeka man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Used Car Salesman Mick Wunder 9 min The Kangaroo 16
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) 1 hr Pasquali 5,809
The proposed new JCHS building 3 hr Tired of Tired Ta... 27
Health Dept Mar 24 Jc_lifer 1
What Is The Solution? Mar 14 Big Tussie Jackson 37
Make JC Great Again Mar 13 Tired Taxpayer 10
Grandview Plaza Police Growing Mar 8 oh yeah 3
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC