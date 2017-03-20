Topeka man sentenced to 47 months for sex trafficking 17-year-old girl
Reginald Eugene Newman, 30, of Topeka, was sentenced Monday to 47 months in federal prison. A Topeka man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday.
