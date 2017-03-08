Structure fire reported in Junction City
The Junction City Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire at 2706 Oakwood Drive early Thursday morning. The 2:21 a.m. fire was at the rear of the structure with a propane bottle on the deck and all occupants out of the house.
