RCPD Report 3/7/2017

RCPD Report 3/7/2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Juliette Ave. on March 6, 2017 at approximately 9:35 AM. Officers listed Charle Charleton, 66, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect stole her 1996 Saturn SE, which also contained a brown backpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Used Car Salesman Mick Wunder 8 hr Obummerrules 8
The proposed new JCHS building 14 hr Proud of JC 17
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) Fri Pasquali 5,805
What Is The Solution? Mar 14 Big Tussie Jackson 37
Make JC Great Again Mar 13 Tired Taxpayer 10
Grandview Plaza Police Growing Mar 8 oh yeah 3
Kentucky Fried Chicken Mar 6 Emptynest 18
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Geary County was issued at March 19 at 3:33AM CDT

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,657,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC