Pearl, Kan., gone but not forgotten
Pearl School, Union #1, opened its doors in 1902. The largest attendance was from 1902 to 1908 with an enrollment of 45 to 50 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junction City Bar and Club Trivia (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Terrace65
|36
|Used Car Salesman Mick Wunder
|Fri
|Buhlow me Georgie
|36
|Wal-Mart Screwing Over JC Again
|Fri
|Pasquali
|4
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Pasquali
|5,813
|Jami Pass looks like ET doesn't she lol.
|Mar 31
|J Me
|2
|The proposed new JCHS building
|Mar 28
|Tired of Tired Ta...
|27
|Health Dept
|Mar 24
|Jc_lifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC