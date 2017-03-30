Junction City police looking for suspect who attacked woman in Walmart parking lot
Police in Junction City are currently looking for a suspect who they say attacked a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Junction City police say at about 6:47 Wednesday night, officers responded to the Walmart located at 521 E. Chestnut Street in reference to a female subject that had been attacked while in her car.
