Commissioners move tourism funds to local use
Cities in Dickinson County that have festivals and events geared to bringing in people from other areas can apply for tourism funding from Dickinson County. Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said the county had budgeted $12,500 this year for tourism, with much of that money slated for the annual Kansas Sampler Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Used Car Salesman Mick Wunder
|11 hr
|what price freedom
|23
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Hatti_Hollerand
|5,810
|The proposed new JCHS building
|Tue
|Tired of Tired Ta...
|27
|Health Dept
|Mar 24
|Jc_lifer
|1
|What Is The Solution?
|Mar 14
|Big Tussie Jackson
|37
|Make JC Great Again
|Mar 13
|Tired Taxpayer
|10
|Grandview Plaza Police Growing
|Mar 8
|oh yeah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC