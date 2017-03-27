Commissioners move tourism funds to l...

Commissioners move tourism funds to local use

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cities in Dickinson County that have festivals and events geared to bringing in people from other areas can apply for tourism funding from Dickinson County. Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said the county had budgeted $12,500 this year for tourism, with much of that money slated for the annual Kansas Sampler Festival.

